SLO County administrator fired amid allegations of sexual harassment

November 17, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Following a more than two hour special San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors meeting, County Council Rita Neal announced Friday that the board had voted unanimously to fire John Nilon, the county’s interim administrative officer, for cause.

Nilon took over as county administrative officer on May 1, filling a vacancy created by Wade Horton’s resignation. Shortly after he stepped in, several female employees began complaining of unwanted touching, according to county sources.

At the time, however, no action was taken. It is unclear what prompted the board to call the special meeting.

During his time with the county, Nilon was paid approximately $25,000 a month, a $450 monthly car allowances and $1,475 a month for health insurance.

Horton resigned amid an evaluation requested by a member of the board majority – Bruce Gibson, Jimmy Paulding or Dawn Ortiz Legg – after Horton noted issues with joining Community Choice Energy.

Prior to his appointment to the board, Nilon made a donation to Gibson’s 2022 reelection campaign.

Assistant County Administrative Officer Rebecca Campbell will now serve as interim county administrative officer.

