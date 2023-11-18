Front Page  »  

SLO County administrator fired amid allegations of sexual harassment

November 17, 2023

John Nilon

By KAREN VELIE

Following a more than two hour special San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors meeting, County Council Rita Neal announced Friday that the board had voted unanimously to fire John Nilon, the county’s interim administrative officer, for cause.

Nilon took over as county administrative officer on May 1, filling a vacancy created by Wade Horton’s resignation. Shortly after he stepped in, several female employees began complaining of unwanted touching, according to county sources.

At the time, however, no action was taken. It is unclear what prompted the board to call the special meeting.

During his time with the county, Nilon was paid approximately $25,000 a month, a $450 monthly car allowances and $1,475 a month for health insurance.

Horton resigned amid an evaluation requested by a member of the board majority – Bruce Gibson, Jimmy Paulding or Dawn Ortiz Legg – after Horton noted issues with joining Community Choice Energy.

Prior to his appointment to the board, Nilon made a donation to Gibson’s 2022 reelection campaign.

Assistant County Administrative Officer Rebecca Campbell will now serve as interim county administrative officer.

 


The behavior must have been really blatant or he’d still have his job and the county would have covered it up.

They have before.


What a way to end your career Mr. Nilon. You’ve made a real mess!


So sorry for the victims, their families and Nilon’s family. Not sorry for him.


“Prior to his appointment to the board, Nilon made a donation to Gibson’s 2022 reelection campaign.”

Well, there you are, right there, folks……. He was being paid $25,000 a month- a MONTH !- with our taxpayer dollars after the Gibson/jimmy-boy/Dawn cabal fired Horton, and he contributed to Gibson’s campaign….. Quid pro quo ?

Now, somebody please tell us how MUCH he contributed to Gibson’s campaign.


So Supervisor Bruce Gibson has a sexual relationship with his admin assistant. Then Supervisor Adam Hill has a sexual relationship with his assistant, which leads to a lawsuit. Now, Gibson’s chosen CEO won’t stop touching women at work. Yuck!


Fired! Finally some actually consequences for our corrupt little government. Well done..


