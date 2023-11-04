SLO man arrested for threatening girlfriend, following standoff

November 4, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A 37-year-old San Luis Obispo man is in jail after he allegedly threatened to kill his girlfriend, and then barricaded himself in his home on South Street on Friday afternoon.

Shortly after 1 p.m., a woman called 911 to report her and her boyfriend Kona Wilson were in a physical altercation. She said her boyfriend also threatened to kill her while brandishing a knife.

She had fled the residence before calling 911.

Officers arrived to find Kona had barricaded himself in the residence. After several hours of negotiation, officers deployed a “flash bang” in the side yard of the house and Wilson surrendered shortly after.

Officers then booked Kona in San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of making terrorist threats, domestic violence, exhibiting a deadly weapon (knife). He remains in jail without a set bail.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...