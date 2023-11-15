Teens with pellet guns prompt Templeton Middle School lockdown
November 15, 2023
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Two high school students with pellet guns prompted a lockdown of Templeton Middle School on Wednesday morning. [KSBY]
At about 10:30 a.m., a witness reported a suspicious person in the area of Templeton Middle School. Authorities placed the school on lockdown, and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies came out to the scene.
Investigators located two high school students in the area with pellet guns, deputies said. Officials then lifted the lockdown.
The sheriff’s office has yet to release additional information about the incident.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines