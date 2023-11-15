SLO County information technology employee suspected of theft
November 15, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
A San Luis Obispo County employee who works in the Information Technology Department is suspected of running a longtime scam in which he purchased products and then either sold or kept the items for his own use, according to county sources.
After discovering the possible theft, county administrators placed the man on administrative leave while they investigated purchases he made and what happened to the items. Investigators then provided the evidence to law enforcement.
On Tuesday, District Attorney’s Office investigators raided the employee’s home and office. County officials are withholding the name of the employee, citing the ongoing criminal investigation.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines