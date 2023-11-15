SLO County information technology employee suspected of theft

November 15, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A San Luis Obispo County employee who works in the Information Technology Department is suspected of running a longtime scam in which he purchased products and then either sold or kept the items for his own use, according to county sources.

After discovering the possible theft, county administrators placed the man on administrative leave while they investigated purchases he made and what happened to the items. Investigators then provided the evidence to law enforcement.

On Tuesday, District Attorney’s Office investigators raided the employee’s home and office. County officials are withholding the name of the employee, citing the ongoing criminal investigation.

