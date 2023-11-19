Warm, dry weather in the Central Coast forecast

November 19, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

While forecasters predict a wet winter on the Central Coast, the season is starting off slow with dry, warmer weather expected over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Despite the dry start, all of California is drought free thanks to an unusually wet winter in 2022-2023. Meteorologists are forecasting a warmer and wetter 2023-2024 winter.

Climate scientists track rain from July 1 through June 31.

Rainfall totals from July 1 through Nov. 19, along with average yearly rainfall:

Arroyo Grande – 1.39 inches to date – average 14.09 inches

Atascadero – .79 inches to date – average 12.06 inches

Lopez Dam – 1.49 inches to date – average 18.48 inches

Los Osos – 1.46 inches to date – average 15.77 inches

Nipomo – 1.32 inches to date – average 12.62 inches

Oceano – 1.33 inches to date – average 12.26 inches

Paso Robles – 1.76 inches to date – average 14.08 inches

Rocky Butte – 5.91 inches to date – average 34.75 inches

San Luis Obispo – 1.32 inches to date – average 16.82 inches

San Simeon – 2.81 inches to date – average 15.12 inches

Santa Margarita – 1.17 inches to date – average 16.96 inches

Shandon – .88 inches to date – average 8.44 inches

Templeton – 1.65 inches to date – average 13.05 inches

