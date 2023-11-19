Ryan Wright, John Belsher trial continues on Monday

November 19, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Following a three-week pause, San Luis Obispo County developers Ryan Wright and John Belsher are scheduled to attend a civil trial on Monday morning in Paso Robles.

The lawsuit, filed by Jeff and Debora Chase in 2018, accuses Belsher and Wright (formerly known as Ryan Petetit) of bilking the Chases out of more than $2 million they invested in three of the developers’ projects. The lawsuit also alleges Belsher violated State Bar rules of professional conduct.

During the first two weeks of the trial, the Chases’ attorney Kurt Wilson questioned Belsher about what they spent the Chases’ investment on and if Belsher properly disclosed risks. Wright, who is unable to testify because he claimed the fifth repeatedly during his deposition, was attending the trial via Skype.

In late October, Superior Court Judge Michael Kelley paused the trial because of a scheduling conflict.

During that time, on Oct. 30, federal agents arrested Wright for allegedly paying nearly $100,000 in bribes and gifts to former SLO County Supervisor Adam Hill, who advocated for Belsher and Wright’s development company’s projects. In the indictment, Belsher appears to be listed as a co-conspirator.

Wright is being held in a federal jail in Los Angeles without bail because of concerns he will flee and continue to obstruct justice, according to court records. No other arrests have yet been made in the case.

While Wright is scheduled to attend the trial on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, it is unclear if he will attend via Skype.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...