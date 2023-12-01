Alleged Santa Maria bank robber arrested in Los Angeles

December 1, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Authorities tracked down the man who allegedly robbed a Santa Maria bank at knifepoint on Monday and arrested him in Los Angeles.

Shortly after 8 a.m., a man armed with a knife forced his way into the Community West Bank branch at 122 E. Betteravia Road, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. The bank had yet to open for business for the day, but employees were present.

The suspect kept employees inside the bank until he fled with an undisclosed amount of money. None of the employees suffered injuries.

Santa Maria officers quickly arrived at the scene, but not in time to locate the suspect. Police detectives, crime lab technicians and FBI agents also responded to investigate the bank robbery.

Investigators obtained surveillance footage of the suspect and his vehicle. The suspect was last seen at about 8:20 a.m. near Conserve Fuel at Bradley and Betteravia roads.

Detectives determined the suspect’s vehicle was registered to a home in Sylmar in the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles. Detectives then began collaborating with Los Angeles Police Department officers who police the Sylmar area.

On Wednesday, LAPD officers found the vehicle in Canoga Park, also located in the San Fernando Valley. Officers surveilled the vehicle and subsequently detained the driver, 64-year-old Nolberto Reyes Hernandez.

Through a joint investigation, Santa Maria police and LAPD determined Hernandez was the Community West Bank robbery suspect. LAPD held Hernandez and his vehicle at its Topanga Community Police Station in Canoga Park while authorities obtained a search warrant and Santa Maria detectives drove down to Los Angeles.

With assistance from FBI agents, detectives served the warrant and found numerous items connected to the robbery. The items include Community West Bank property and personal property belonging to bank employees and victims. Detectives also obtained evidence confirming Hernandez was in Santa Maria when the robbery occurred, police say.

Detectives transported Hernandez back to Santa Maria. Authorities booked him in Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of robbery, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment. Hernandez remains in custody with his bail set at $1 million.

Santa Maria police thank the community, the FBI and LAPD for assistance with the investigation. The police department requests that anyone who has information about the case contact lead SMPD investigator Ivan Swenson at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1648.

