Semi-truck driver allegedly critically injures man in Highway 46 crash, then flees

December 1, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

California Highway Patrol officers are searching for a semi-truck and its driver, who allegedly caused a collision on Highway 46 by the Shandon Rest Area Friday morning that left a Bay Area man in critical condition.

Shortly after 5 a.m., George Pitman, 33, of Bolinas was driving a 2018 Nissan NV2500 transit van eastbound on Highway 46 approaching the Shandon Rest Area. There was light traffic but heavy fog that reduced visibility from McMillan Canyon to past the rest area, according to the CHP.

Pitman was traveling in the left lane when a person driving a commercial truck tractor and trailer pulled out from the Shandon Rest Area. The truck driver crossed the eastbound lanes of Highway 46 directly into the path of Pitman’s van. Pitman’s vehicle collided with the left-rear of the trailer, causing major damage to the van.

After impact, the van rotated more than 270 degrees and came to a rest within the intersection. The truck driver fled, heading westbound on Highway 46.

Emergency personnel arrived at the scene and found Pitman trapped inside the Nissan with major injuries. Responders extracted Pitman and then airlifted him to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo.

Pitman was admitted to the hospital with a broken femur and severe head trauma. As of late morning, he remained in critical condition.

It is unclear whether the truck driver stopped prior to exiting the rest area. It is also unknown whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs or distracted by electronic devices, the CHP says. Investigators suspect the majority of the damage sustained is on the left side and left rear corner of the trailer.

Authorities ask that anyone who may have seen the truck and/or trailer call the Templeton CHP at (805) 400-6720 during business hours of the CHP San Luis Obispo Communications Center after hours at (805) 593-3333.

