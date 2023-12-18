Another SLO High School teacher accused of misconduct

December 17, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A San Luis Obispo High School math teacher was recently placed on administrative leave amid allegations he sent inappropriate text messages to a student, sources said.

Several students informed school staff that Ethan McSwain had allegedly “engaged in inappropriate conversations and behavior.” On the week of Dec. 7, school officials placed McSwain on leave.

San Luis Coastal Unified School District Director of Human Resources Dan Block did not respond to questions from CalCoastNews regarding McSwain’s work status.

However, the district’s Board of Trustees is scheduled on Tuesday to discuss the possible dismissal or discipline of an employee, according to the Dec. 19 Board of Trustees agenda.

On Dec. 15, SLO High School Principal Rollin Dickinson sent parents of McSwain’s students a message saying they have a substitute in the classroom “while he is out.” Dickenson says he understands that it can be challenging to have a substitute teacher for multiple days in a row.

“To help with this, during their prep periods, our other math teachers also will be joining the classes as much as possible to engage in the delivery of instruction and the support of learning for our students,” Dickinson wrote. “We are working to bring in, a substitute teacher who was previously a math teacher at our school as well.”

On Dec. 17, Dickinson sent a longer message to parents noting an investigation into alleged misconduct while claiming school officials promptly reacted, as they always do.

“It is also important to note that we acted immediately on these reports, as we always do,” Dickinson wrote.

Last month, an 18-year-old woman who recently graduated from SLO High School filed a lawsuit against the district and a former teacher, contending that Jeff Brandow sexually harassed her and that school administrators failed to take action.

Dickinson’s Dec. 17 message to parents:

“Unfortunately, I need to share a troubling development with you in this message. Recently, our administrative team received reports from a few of our students that a faculty member at our school may have been engaging in inappropriate conversations and behavior.

“We received these reports from students, communicated with their parents, and the faculty member was promptly placed on leave while we look into the matter further.

“Beyond that, there aren’t a lot of specifics I can provide at this time, for a few reasons. Privacy concerns — for both the employee and the students involved — prevent me from sharing many details. In addition, we are still working through our investigative and possible disciplinary process, and that has to be given the space to play out.

“But, there are a few things about this situation that I can share with you — things that make me proud of our school community:

“I am proud of the students who didn’t hesitate to come forward to our staff to report behavior that they felt crossed a line. They felt empowered to share their concerns and trusted that we would hear what they had to say and act on it. That takes courage, and we are grateful for it.

“It is also important to note that we acted immediately on these reports, as we always do. I am proud of our administrators and staff for their unhesitating support for our students. They took seriously what our students had to say.

“And thanks to all of you for making it clearly known that our school and our district do not tolerate inappropriate actions.

“For our school and our district, the safety and security of our students is always our primary focus. We can’t expect our students to be their best, try their hardest, and engage in meaningful learning if they don’t first feel safe and secure.

“Our superintendent, Dr. Prater, will have more to say on this matter in his note to our district community later this week.”

If you have further information about Ethan McSwain or other incidents please contact reporter Karen Velie at (805) 234-1703.

