Paso Robles police seeking public’s help identifying counterfeiters

December 17, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Paso Robles police released photos on Sunday of two women who allegedly passed several counterfeit $20 bills at the Paso Robles Target Store, in hopes the public will help identify the alleged counterfeiters, according to police.

On Dec. 14, the two women allegedly used counterfeit bills to purchase items at the Target located near the intersection of Highway 101 and Highway 46. Security cameras captured photos of the suspects.

Investigators suggest retailers:

Train their employees on what to look for and how to respond if they come across someone trying to pass counterfeit money.

Inspect all cash. Inspect the color, size and texture of the bill. If it feels off, it probably is.

Use counterfeit detection tools such as a counterfeit detection pen.

Display signage to show your vigilance against counterfeiters.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the alleged counterfeiters to call (805) 237-6464.



