Atascadero appoints David Fleishman as new city attorney

December 16, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

The Atascadero City Council voted Tuesday to select David Fleishman of Richards, Watson & Gershon to serve as the city’s attorney and Craig Steele as assistant city attorney.

“The city is excited for the opportunity to work with a premier, municipal law firm that is locally based here in San Luis Obispo County,” said City Manager Jim Lewis. “Dave is a top-notch legal counselor who is creative in his legal thinking while also expertly managing the city’s legal risks.”

Fleishman, who raised his family in Atascadero, has over 30 years of experience with public agencies. His practice has focused on the representation of public agencies, as well as in public entity defense litigation, including writs and appeals, civil rights, Fair Labor Standards Act, wrongful termination, employment investigations, public contracting, tort claims, and code enforcement.

He currently serves as legal counsel for Pismo Beach.

