Firefighters battling multiple fires in northern San Luis Obispo County
December 16, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
Firefighters are battling multiple blazes in northern San Luis Obispo County from Paso Robles through rural Creston. Crews suspect a vehicle, possibly dragging a chain, is igniting the fires.
Shortly before 2 p.m., a caller reported a fire burning off Creston Road at Franklin Hot Springs. Firefighters quickly contained the blaze, according to Cal Fire.
At 2:23 p.m., a caller reported a fire burning off La Panza Road south of Creston. Creston Road becomes La Panza Road at Highway 41. Multiple firefighters are currently battling the blaze.
Shortly before 3 p.m., a caller reported two additional fires burning off Highway 58 east of La Panza Road. Crews quickly extinguished a fire burning near the intersection of Highway 58 and Bitterwater Road.
The fourth fire, burning near the entrance to the Topaz Solar Farm, is currently at 5 acres.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines