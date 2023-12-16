Firefighters battling multiple fires in northern San Luis Obispo County

December 16, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Firefighters are battling multiple blazes in northern San Luis Obispo County from Paso Robles through rural Creston. Crews suspect a vehicle, possibly dragging a chain, is igniting the fires.

Shortly before 2 p.m., a caller reported a fire burning off Creston Road at Franklin Hot Springs. Firefighters quickly contained the blaze, according to Cal Fire.

At 2:23 p.m., a caller reported a fire burning off La Panza Road south of Creston. Creston Road becomes La Panza Road at Highway 41. Multiple firefighters are currently battling the blaze.

Shortly before 3 p.m., a caller reported two additional fires burning off Highway 58 east of La Panza Road. Crews quickly extinguished a fire burning near the intersection of Highway 58 and Bitterwater Road.

The fourth fire, burning near the entrance to the Topaz Solar Farm, is currently at 5 acres.

