Crash snarls traffic in Arroyo Grande
December 20, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
A single car crash in Arroyo Grande snarled traffic on Highway 101 and left one person with major injuries on Wednesday morning.
Shortly after 5 a.m., a caller reported a car had driven off the Highway 101 Oak Park Boulevard off-ramp. The driver had veered off the roadway, through a fence and landed 50 feet from the off-ramp.
Firefighter extracted one person, who was pinned in the vehicle. Emergency personnel transported the injured party to a local hospital for treatment of major injuries.
Caltrans temporarily shut down one lane of northbound Highway 101.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines