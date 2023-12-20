Crash snarls traffic in Arroyo Grande

December 20, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A single car crash in Arroyo Grande snarled traffic on Highway 101 and left one person with major injuries on Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 5 a.m., a caller reported a car had driven off the Highway 101 Oak Park Boulevard off-ramp. The driver had veered off the roadway, through a fence and landed 50 feet from the off-ramp.

Firefighter extracted one person, who was pinned in the vehicle. Emergency personnel transported the injured party to a local hospital for treatment of major injuries.

Caltrans temporarily shut down one lane of northbound Highway 101.

