SLO gym owner begins serving sentence for filming patrons

December 20, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo gym owner Cole Corrigan surrender to law enforcement on Tuesday to begin a one-year sentence for illegally filming partially dressed women and for a weapons charge.

San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge Jesse Marino agreed to delay Corrigan’s sentencing from Dec. 19 until Jan. 30 to give prosecutors and Corrigan’s defense attorney time to sort out probation terms. Even so, Corrigan was required to begin serving his one year sentence on Tuesday.

If Corrigan stays out of trouble, it is likely he will be released from jail in six months.

Last month, Corrigan admitted to filming two women who were changing in the bathroom of CCC Fitness for his own sexual gratification and to being a felon in possession of a firearm. As part of his plea deal, Corrigan agreed to a one year jail sentence, two years probation and to not contact the two female victims for at least 10 years.

