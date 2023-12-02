Ex-Central Coast track coach gets prison time for sexting student-athlete

December 2, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A judge sentenced a former Central Coast high school track coach on Friday to two years in prison for text messaging sexually explicit material to an underage student-athlete.

In 2022, while serving as track coach at Pacifica High School in Oxnard, Aaron James Mora, 25, began texting an underage female athlete on his team. He then sent sexual images of himself to the girl and received images from her, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

Mora pleaded guilty in October to one felony count of sending harmful matter to a child. The former coach also admitted to allegations that the victim was vulnerable, and he took advantage of a position of trust or confidence to commit the offense.

On Friday, the judge ordered Mora to register as a sex offender for life, in addition to serving two years in prison.

“It is critical that we protect children and vulnerable victims,” said Senior Deputy District Attorney Edward Andrews. “A coach is a position of trust and confidence, and Mora exploited his position for sexual abuse. I want to recognize the victim’s courage and my hope is that lifetime sex offender registration will protect others in our community.”

