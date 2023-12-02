SLO police asking for help identifying retail thieves

December 1, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly stole purses from Nordstrom Rack and a woman who snatched items from the Boot Barn.

Surveillance footage from the recently opened Nordstrom Rack captured footage of a heavyset man leaving the store with his arms full of purses on both Nov. 17 and Nov. 26. Investigators are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact Officer Church at (805) 594-8004 and reference case 231127058.

On Nov. 28, a video camera captured a woman leaving the Boot Barn, also in the Madonna Plaza, allegedly with stolen merchandise. Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to contact Officer Behrens at (805) 594-8064 and reference case 231128049.

Police are circulating surveillance images of both suspects.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...