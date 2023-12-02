SLO police asking for help identifying retail thieves
December 1, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly stole purses from Nordstrom Rack and a woman who snatched items from the Boot Barn.
Surveillance footage from the recently opened Nordstrom Rack captured footage of a heavyset man leaving the store with his arms full of purses on both Nov. 17 and Nov. 26. Investigators are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact Officer Church at (805) 594-8004 and reference case 231127058.
On Nov. 28, a video camera captured a woman leaving the Boot Barn, also in the Madonna Plaza, allegedly with stolen merchandise. Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to contact Officer Behrens at (805) 594-8064 and reference case 231128049.
Police are circulating surveillance images of both suspects.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines