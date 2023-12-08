Firefighters extinguish blaze behind downtown SLO bar

December 8, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A blaze ignited behind a popular San Luis Obispo bar on Thursday, but firefighters prevented it from damaging the downtown establishment and adjacent buildings.

Shortly before noon, a caller reported a fire burning behind the Mark Bar & Grill at 673 Higuera Street. Cal Fire categorized the blaze as a garbage fire.

San Luis Obispo Fire Department spokesman James Blatter said a fence and some equipment caught on fire. The blaze briefly threatened nearby buildings and structures, but firefighters prevented if from spreading and extinguished the fire within five minutes of arriving at the scene. [Tribune]

There were no reports of any injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

