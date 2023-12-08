SLO County sheriff warns of cryptocurrency phone scam

December 8, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam targeting locals during the holiday season.

On Wednesday, numerous individuals reported that a person claiming to be from the sheriff’s office contacted them and informed them they were due in court for jury duty. The caller ID spoofed a real phone number, making it appear the call was coming from the sheriff’s office, officials say.

The caller would inform residents that they could clear the matter by paying a fine in bitcoin or another cryptocurrency. One resident nearly lost $1,700, but the transaction was not successful, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s officials are cautioning residents that such calls are a scam. The sheriff’s office does not contact residents by phone regarding matters like that and requests that anyone who receives the scam call report it to their local law enforcement agency.

