Grover Beach police seek help identifying alleged thieves
December 8, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
The Grover Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man and a woman who allegedly stole multiple items from a local retailer. The man and woman left the store with their arms full of unpaid for items.
Police are circulating surveillance images of the woman and man from inside the store. The blond woman is wearing a red sweatshirt.
The man has brown hair and a beard. He is wearing a white sweatshirt.
Investigators are asking anyone who has information about the suspects to call Officer Isabella Martinez at (805) 473-4511.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines