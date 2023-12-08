Grover Beach police seek help identifying alleged thieves

December 8, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

The Grover Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man and a woman who allegedly stole multiple items from a local retailer. The man and woman left the store with their arms full of unpaid for items.

Police are circulating surveillance images of the woman and man from inside the store. The blond woman is wearing a red sweatshirt.

The man has brown hair and a beard. He is wearing a white sweatshirt.

Investigators are asking anyone who has information about the suspects to call Officer Isabella Martinez at (805) 473-4511.

