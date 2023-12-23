Here are SLO County rain, reservoir levels after latest storm

December 22, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Despite several storms that have left San Luis Obispo County with some of the highest precipitation totals for this time of year in decades, local reservoir levels remain flat, though healthy. Generally, around January, when the ground is soaked, rain water begins to replenish the reservoirs.

Climate scientists track rain from July 1 through June 31.

Rainfall totals from July 1 through Dec. 22, along with average yearly rainfall:

Arroyo Grande – 4.23 inches to date – average 14.09 inches

Atascadero – 3.37 inches to date – average 12.06 inches

Lopez Dam – 5.85 inches to date – average 18.48 inches

Los Osos – 4.09 inches to date – average 15.77 inches

Nipomo – 3.64 inches to date – average 12.62 inches

Oceano – 3.90 inches to date – average 12.26 inches

Paso Robles – 3.63 inches to date – average 14.08 inches

Rocky Butte – 22.46 inches to date – average 34.75 inches

San Luis Obispo – 5.02 inches to date – average 16.82 inches

San Simeon – 5.69 inches to date – average 15.12 inches

Santa Margarita – 5.25 inches to date – average 16.96 inches

Shandon –3.25 inches to date – average 8.44 inches

Templeton – 4.70 inches to date – average 13.05 inches

Current Central Coast and major state reservoir levels:

Santa Margarita Lake at 90.3%, SLO County

Lake Nacimiento at 55%, SLO and Monterey counties

Lopez Lake at 95.5%, SLO County

Whale Rock Reservoir at 100%, SLO County

Cachuma Lake at 89%, Santa Barbara County

Gibraltar Reservoir 87%, Santa Barbara County

Jameson Reservoir 100%, Santa Barbara County

San Antonio Lake at 64%, Monterey County

Oroville Dam 67%, Butte County

Trinity Lake at 51%, Trinity County

Don Pedro Reservoir at 81%, Mariposa County

New Malones Lake at 82%, Calaveras County

Shasta Dam at 67%, Shasta County

San Luis Reservoir at 54%, Merced County

