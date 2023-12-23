Woman struck and killed by train in Goleta

December 23, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

An Amtrak train struck and killed a woman who was on the railroad tracks in Goleta Friday afternoon.

Witnesses reported the woman was with a dog on the train tracks, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The train struck the woman near Fairview Avenue shortly after 2 p.m.

Responders pronounced the woman dead at the scene. The dog escaped uninjured.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the collision. Sheriff’s officials will release the identity of the victim once relatives are notified of her death.

The incident delayed the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner train.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...