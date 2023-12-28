High surf warnings, flooding in SLO and Santa Barbara counties

December 28, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A high-surf warning is in effect for coastal areas of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties until 10 p.m. on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Beach conditions in SLO County are becoming extremely dangerous with 15 to 22 foot waves and local sets of up to 20 feet. In Santa Barbara County, forecaster warn of 7 to 12 foot waves with local sets of up to 20 feet.

“Significant flooding of sea water is likely over vulnerable low-lying coastal areas around the time of high tide,” according to the National Weather Service. “Damage to coastal roadways and structures is possible. Powerful waves and strong rip currents will pose an

exceptional risk of ocean drowning and damage to coastal structures like piers and jetties.”

High tide, which occurred shortly after 10 a.m., has flooded Front Street and Cayucos Drive in Cayucos. The pier is currently closed.

A water rescue is underway at the Oceano Dunes, where a truck flipped over in the surf.

“Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions,” according to the National Weather Service. “Stay off of jetties, piers, and other water side

infrastructure.”

