Fire damages home in rural Arroyo Grande
December 28, 2023
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A fire damaged a house in rural Arroyo Grande on Thursday evening.
Shortly after 8 p.m., a caller reported a fire at a home on Stagecoach Road near Plancha Way, according to Cal Fire. The fire burned inside the chimney and extended into the attic of the house.
Firefighters quickly contained the blaze. They were expected to spend about two hours mopping it up.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
