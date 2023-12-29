Lompoc police shoot, kill alleged robber on crime spree

December 29, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A Lompoc police officer or officers reportedly shot and killed an armed man who attempted two robberies and a carjacking at a Circle K overnight Thursday and early Friday morning.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, an armed male entered the Circle K located at 1421 E. Ocean Avenue. The suspect robbed the clerk, stealing money and alcohol, then fled the area, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

Police officers arrived at the scene and searched for the suspect, but did not locate him.

Then at approximately 1:18 a.m., a witness reported an armed male near the gas pumps at Circle K. The suspect had attempted to carjack a victim in the Circle K parking lot but did not succeed.

Following the carjacking attempt, the victim fled by foot. The suspect reentered Circle K and attempted to rob the store again.

Upon exiting Circle K, the suspect was confronted by officers, who shot and killed him, police said.

Lompoc Police Chief Kevin Martin asked the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the shooting. Sheriff’s personnel came out to the scene.

Authorities are withholding the identity of the suspect until relatives have been notified of his death.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...