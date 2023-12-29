Top SLO County stories in 2023: bribery arrest county upheaval

December 29, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

To say 2023 was an eventful year in San Luis Obispo County would be an understatement. The top stories of 2023 include the arrest of a local developer who bribed a county supervisor, the ousting of two SLO County administrators and multiple sexual misconduct scandals.

Another man charged with bribing a SLO County supervisor

FBI agents arrested developer Ryan Wright on Oct. 30 at his home in Grover Beach for allegedly bribing former SLO County Supervisor Adam Hill, almost a month after a federal indictment was filed under seal.

While the indictment refers to numerous people involved in the corruption scheme including his former partner John Belsher, government employees and officials, Wright was the only suspect arrested in 2023. Before his arrest, investigators determined Wright was a flight risk, according to court records. He allegedly planned to flee to Vietnam.

Generally, federal investigators do not arrest suspects during civil trials related to the same allegations. Wright and Belsher are currently fighting allegations they bilked Jeff and Debora Chase out of more than $2 million, in a civil trial expected to wrap up in March.

Two SLO County administrators ousted following change in Board of Supervisors majority

Since the installation of a new liberal San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors majority in January, the board has ousted two county administrative officers.

Shortly after SLO County Administrative Officer Wade Horton disclosed concerns regarding Central Coast Community Energy, a company Supervisor Jimmy Paulding wanted to quickly install as the county’s electric provider, the board majority sought a review of Horton’s performance.

Horton, however, announced plans to resign before the review. Hours later, John Nilon, a donor to Supervisor Bruce Gibson’s reelection campaign, applied for the position, initially on an interim basis.

In a 3-2 vote, the board selected Nilon to head the county. Supervisor Debbie Arnold argued the county had not properly vetted Nilon, and voted no. Supervisor John Peschong rejected the appointment, noting the county could save money by selecting the assistant county administrator.

Nilon took the helm on May 1. During his first week on the job, several female employees complained of unwanted touching. Though an investigation was started, no action was taken until an affiliate of Cal Poly lodged a similar complaint.

On Nov. 17, the SLO County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to fire Nilon and to have Assistant County Administrative Officer Rebecca Campbell temporarily fill the position.

SLO High School coach fired amid alleged sexual misconduct allegations

San Luis Obispo High School’s head basketball coach and history teacher Jeff Brandow was terminated amid allegations of sexual misconduct towards students, trainers, a KSBY reporter and others.

For nearly a decade, school administrators squelched complaints regarding Brandow’s misconduct, and the harassment allegedly continued. In the interim, Brandow is accused of sexually harassing underage students, coaches, trainers, his students’ mothers, a sports reporter and community members.

Since Brandow was removed from the classroom, more than a dozen victims of alleged sexual misconduct by SLO High School employees have come forward. At least five former or current employees are accused of misconduct, and school administrators are battling allegations they either condoned or helped cover up the allegations.

Flood waters swept away 5-year-old Kyle Doan

On the morning of Jan. 9, Lyndsy Doan attempted to drive through the San Marcos Creek outside of San Miguel with her son Kyle Doan. Her vehicle became stuck in the flooded creek bed. And while she attempted to move to safety with her son, the current pushed him out of her hands.

For weeks, rescue crews searched almost daily for the missing child. While search crews located multiple items belonging to Kyle Doan, including a lunchbox and DVDs, they were unable to find him.

In October, Kyle Doan’s parents filed a wrongful death lawsuit that accuses SLO County, Paso Robles and Caltrans of negligence, dangerous conditions of public property, failure to warn and of issues with actions following Kyle Doan’s disappearance.

SLO gym owner caught secretly filming women in a bathroom

The owner of an all women’s gym in San Luis Obispo is in jail on charges he secretly filmed partially dressed women in a bathroom after a pregnant woman found a spy camera at the gym.

On Aug. 23, the 22-year-old woman discovered a GoPro camera concealed in a white towel placed in a mop bucket. As Maria Lerno examined the camera, she determined it was recording women as they used the restroom. Cole Corrigan begged Lerno not to call law enforcement.

Corrigan then admitted to placing the camera in the restroom, claiming he was trying to catch a thief, and that he was not saving the videos. Law enforcement, however, found videos of women in the restroom on Corrigan’s home computer.

Corrigan, who eventually pleaded guilty, began serving a one-year sentence on Dec. 19.

Judge determines Coastal Commission overstepped authority on Oceano Dunes

A judge determined in July that the California Coastal Commission had overstepped its authority when it voted to phase out off-road vehicle usage at the Oceano Dunes by 2025. While the case winds through the appellate system, the future impacts of this ruling are not yet known.

In March 2021, the Coastal Commission voted unanimously to phase out off-road vehicle usage at the Oceano Dunes over three years and to close the Pier Avenue entrance by July 1, 2022.

At the time, commissioners argued vehicle usage at the dunes harms the environment and does not comply with the California Coastal Act. The commissioners also cited environmental justice as a justification for closing the park to vehicles.

In 1975, the dunes were set aside for off-road vehicle recreation as part of the California Coastal Plan, which says off-road vehicle use “shall be permitted.”

Paid parking in SLO and Paso Robles rile community members

One of the biggest issues in both San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles is paid parking in their downtowns, with many business owners claiming the programs negatively impact revenue.

Parking rates in downtown San Luis Obispo doubled in July. Two-hour street parking in the main downtown core today increased from $2 an hour to $4 per hour while parking in structures rose from $1.50 an hour to $3 per hour.

In November, the Paso Robles City Council voted 3-2 to continue its controversial downtown paid parking program while canceling the first two hours of free parking and lowering the hourly rate, with councilmen Fred Strong and Chris Bausch dissenting.

Noting most members of the public, including local business owners, do not want paid parking, Councilman Fred Strong said he wanted to terminate the program. He suggested putting in shuttles to hotels for tourists, many of whom visit the area for wine tasting.

Diablo Canyon nuclear plant to remain open until 2030

California energy regulators voted in December to allow Diablo Canyon nuclear plant in Avila Beach to continue producing energy through 2030.

After agreeing to shut down the nuclear plant in 2025, PG&E received backing from both federal and state officials earlier this year to extend the operating life of Diablo Canyon through 2030, with a goal of providing Californians electric reliability. The nuclear plant provides nearly 10 percent of California’s electric power.

The California Public Utilities Commission agreed in December to allow the aging plant to continue operating for an additional five years, after noting costs associated with the extension will likely exceed $6 billion.

