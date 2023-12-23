Man allegedly kills his wife in Santa Maria

December 23, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Police officers arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed his wife in Santa Maria Friday morning, the second time this week a man has killed a woman during a domestic dispute on the Central Coast this week.

At about 6:30 a.m., a 911 caller reported a domestic disturbance and shooting in the 1300 block of Dolcetto Lane. Officers promptly arrived and secured the scene.

Police found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. First responders attempted lifesaving measures, but the woman succumbed to her injuries, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Officers arrested the woman’s husband, and authorities booked him in Santa Barbara County Jail on murder charges. Police have not disclosed the suspect’s name.

Investigators believe the shooting was an incident of domestic violence. The killing marked the sixth homicide of the year in Santa Maria.

On Wednesday afternoon, Arturo Quesada shot his stepdaughter, 40-year-old Maria Quesada, before killing himself following an argument in rural Creston.

