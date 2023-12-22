Sheriff releases names of those killed in shooting in Creston

December 21, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department has identified the two people killed in a suspected murder, suicide on Highway 58 in rural Creston on Wednesday afternoon as 40-year-old Maria Quesada and her 60-year-old stepfather Arturo Quesada.

Shortly after noon, Maria Quesada called 911 to report an altercation with her stepfather. It is suspected that during the call, Arturo Quesada shot his stepdaughter before killing himself.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the shooting. They believe this an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

