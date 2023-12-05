Oceano board picks Paavo Ogren for interim general manager

December 5, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

The Oceano Community Services District selected Paavo Ogren to serve as interim general manager during a closed session meeting on Monday.

Amid refusals by several board members to abide by open meeting laws, both the district’s legal council and manager tendered their resignations in October. General manager Will Clemens will continue serving the district through the end of 2023.

Following Monday’s closed session meeting, the board directed Clemens to come back with a contract regarding the temporary appointment of Ogren. The board also directed staff to initiate a formal search for a general manager and to place the final selection of new legal counsel on the Dec. 13 agenda.

In 2019, Ogren retired as general manager of the Oceano Community Services District. Since then, he has worked as a consultant for San Simeon, as the Water Resource Advisory Committee appointee of SLO County Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg, and as a consultant for the SLO County Integrated Waste Management Authority.

