Righetti High teacher removed after photo shows inappropriate behavior

December 5, 2023

Righetti High School

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A school resource officer removed a substitute teacher from the Righetti High School campus in Santa Maria on Friday after a photo circulated allegedly showing the teacher with his pants down and a Pringles can in front of his crotch. [KSBY]

The substitute teacher was sitting behind a desk with his pants down around his knees and holding the Pringles can in front of his crotch, an image circulating on social media reportedly shows. The incident has garnered significant attention on the Righetti High School campus.

A Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office school resource officer came into a classroom and removed the substitute teacher. It is unclear, though, if the teacher was arrested.

Both the sheriff’s office and the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District are continuing to investigate the incident. The school district has removed the man from its substitute teacher pool.


You can’t make the sh*t up!!!


If the allegations are true, this is horrible not acceptable behavior. And good for Santa Maria School District for taking quick action. I have to ask, who took the picture, who was the original poster of the photo and why are students following a teacher on social media?


A student took the picture from under a desk and it was quickly posted on social media. The caption says, “Bro wtf is this sub doing?” Hard to tell what he’s doing, but his pants are clearly down around his shins.


Definitely bizarre!!


It was posted on an Orcutt Facebook page by an anonymous poster, who said – Anonymous member

Yes from what I was told, my kid did not want me to post so I’m not using my name. It’s a screenshot of a students snap chat.


Another person said – yes all the kids said he was urinating in the pringles can.


