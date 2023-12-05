Righetti High teacher removed after photo shows inappropriate behavior

December 5, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A school resource officer removed a substitute teacher from the Righetti High School campus in Santa Maria on Friday after a photo circulated allegedly showing the teacher with his pants down and a Pringles can in front of his crotch. [KSBY]

The substitute teacher was sitting behind a desk with his pants down around his knees and holding the Pringles can in front of his crotch, an image circulating on social media reportedly shows. The incident has garnered significant attention on the Righetti High School campus.

A Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office school resource officer came into a classroom and removed the substitute teacher. It is unclear, though, if the teacher was arrested.

Both the sheriff’s office and the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District are continuing to investigate the incident. The school district has removed the man from its substitute teacher pool.

