One person killed in crash on Highway 1 in Morro Bay
December 8, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
One person was killed and another injured in a head-on collision on Highway 1 in Morro Bay on Friday night, according to the CHP.
At 7:38 p.m., a caller reported a head-on collision between a grey Toyota Prius and a black Toyota on the southbound lane of Highway 1 near Toro Creek Road. Both vehicles incurred major front end damage.
One person was killed and another injured, though the injured person refused transport to a hospital.
A motorcyclist was also involved in the crash, according to scanner traffic. CalCoastNews will provide further information as it becomes available.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines