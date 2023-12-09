One person killed in crash on Highway 1 in Morro Bay

December 8, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

One person was killed and another injured in a head-on collision on Highway 1 in Morro Bay on Friday night, according to the CHP.

At 7:38 p.m., a caller reported a head-on collision between a grey Toyota Prius and a black Toyota on the southbound lane of Highway 1 near Toro Creek Road. Both vehicles incurred major front end damage.

One person was killed and another injured, though the injured person refused transport to a hospital.

A motorcyclist was also involved in the crash, according to scanner traffic. CalCoastNews will provide further information as it becomes available.

