SLO police holding distracted driver operation on Monday

December 9, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo Police Department plans to conduct an enforcement operation on Monday focused on drivers suspected of violating the hands-free cell phone law, the department announced Saturday morning.

Additional officers will be patrolling the streets in search for distracted drivers. Drivers are not allowed to hold a phone or electronic communications device while operating a vehicle. This includes talking, texting or using an app.

“A driver’s focus should be on the road, not their phone,” Sgt. Evan Stradley said. “That text, phone call, email or social media post is not worth the risk to yourself and other people on the road.”

Using a handheld cell phone while driving is punishable by a fine. Violating the hands-free law for a second time within 36 months of a prior conviction for the same offense can result in a point added to a driver’s record.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

