Over 2,000 PG&E customers in Grover Beach without power
December 6, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
More than 2,000 PG&E customers lost power in Grover Beach on Wednesday evening.
Shortly after 7 p.m., 2,050 PG&E customers in Grover Beach lost power. PG&E estimates the power will be restored by 11 p.m. The cause of the outage remains under investigation.
Power is out for customers east of Highway 1 west to 14th Street. The Pismo State Beach west of Highway 1 to the ocean is also without power.
