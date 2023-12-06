Paso Robles businesses can’t wait, stop the paid parking program now

December 5, 2023

OPINION by GARY LEHRER

I was totally baffled by the Paso Robles City Council’s vote on the parking situation. This has been an issue as far back as I can remember. Downtown business owners and/or members of Paso Robles Downtown Main Street spoke in unity over the need to get rid of the kiosks and the signage and have some sort of free parking. I personally pointed out that the signage is confusing, the kiosks are a nuisance and the city is driving people away from shopping downtown.

Business owners talked about the loss of customers and time wasted explaining to people how the parking programs worked. Instead the council decided to implement paid parking from the moment a person

parks at one dollar an hour. This was decided by John Hamon, Steve Gregory and Sharon Roden.

Particularly disappointing was the vote by Sharon Roden. There were high hopes that she would display commonsense and understand the needs of the business community. Instead, she totally ignored the advice and needs of the downtown merchants.

Sharon Roden stated to the effect that she wanted to give the program a year to see if it would work and pay for itself. Some businesses may not be able to wait a year.

Everyday is potentially lost revenue that will never be made up. The idea that people can sit around and wait for the City Council to experiment is ludicrous and shows just how far removed from reality Sharon Roden has become.

I do not believe she was appointed to improvise or ignore the advice of the people who are closest to the problems that we are trying to solve. This an incredibly bad start to her time on the

council and is the exact opposite of what the desired outcome was in having her on the council. So far she has not shown any ability to reverse a bad decision as evidenced by her appearance on Karen Velie’s

Sound Off Program this week on KPRL.

Roden is new to the council and we are grateful that she decided to get involved. This is a serious commitment of time and energy and you always run the risk of alienating someone. But she made a serious

error in judgement and my hope is that she will reconsider her position. My hope is that we can implement a simple solution with the first two hours free. Whatever is done in the long has to be something that the downtown merchants are in favor of. I also think she should consider the advice of Chris Bausch and Fred Strong who have been studying the parking situation for years

Please call Sharon Roden at (805) 703-1565 or email at sroden@prcity.com and let her know that you are opposed to the current plan to start charging from the moment of arrival and that you would like free parking.

