PG&E warns of potential power outages in Santa Barbara County
December 14, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
PG&E is warning some residents of Santa Barbara County that the company may turn the power off because of heavy winds forecasts from Friday morning through Sunday. The potential shutoff impacts 103 Central Coast customers.
“Given the wind event and current conditions including dry vegetation and little rainfall in the area, PG&E has begun sending advanced notifications to customers—via text, email, and automated phone call—in targeted areas where PG&E may need to proactively turn power off for safety to reduce the risk of wildfire from energized powerlines,” according to PG&E.
Santa Barbara County customers in potential shutoff locations:
- Santa Ynez: 52
- Solvang: 23
- Los Olivos: 16
- Goleta: 6
- Santa Barbara: 6
