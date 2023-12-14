Police identify 15-year-old boy shot and killed in Santa Maria

December 14, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Santa Maria police have identified a 15-year-old boy whom a gunman shot and killed on Saturday in the northern Santa Barbara County city.

Shortly after 2 p.m., a caller reported a shooting in the area of Oakley Park near the intersection of Western and Agnes avenues, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. Officers arrived to find Santa Maria teen Jesus Cabrera Valverde deceased.

An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing. It is unclear if investigators have identified a suspect.

Detectives ask that anyone who may have been in the area or who has potential information related to the case contact Detective Juan Rubio at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1682. Alternatively, anyone who has information can call the SMPD Communications Center at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2277.

