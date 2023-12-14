Power outage impacting more than 1,300 SLO County residents
December 14, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
More than 1,300 PG&E customers lost power in San Luis Obispo County on Thursday morning.
Shortly after 7 a.m., 1,233 PG&E customers from Pismo Beach through the Edna Valley area lost power. PG&E estimates the power will be restored by 11:15 a.m. The cause of the outage remains under investigation.
Shortly after 8 a.m., 108 customers lost power in rural Arroyo Grande. The power is expected to be back on by 4 p.m.
At 8:32 a.m., 64 PG&E customers lost power in Morro Bay. Crews, currently working to repair the issue, estimate the power will be restored by 4 p.m.
