SLO man arrested for sexual abusing two kids

December 22, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo police officers on Thursday arrested a 46-year-old man who allegedly sexually abused a girl and a boy.

In September, SLOPD’s Detective Bureau launched an investigation into a reported sexual assault of a juvenile female. The victim informed police that SLO resident Josue PerezRosales raped her about 10 years earlier, when she was just five years old.

While investigating, a detective located a 2020 case in which PerezRosales was arrested for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old male victim. At the time, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office evaluated the case but chose not prosecute PerezRosales because of insufficient evidence, according to police.

As a result of the commonalities of the two cases, investigators reopened the 2020 case, and the police department is forwarding new evidence to the district attorney’s office.

On Wednesday, police obtained a warrant for PerezRosales’s arrest. Officers then located him on Thursday and took him into custody without incident.

PerezRosales is currently being held in SLO County Jail on felony charges of sex or sodomy with a child under 10, lewd act upon a child, sodomy of a person under 16, oral copulation of a person under 16 and lewd acts upon a child. PerezRosales’s bail is set at $500,000.

Investigators ask that anyone who has information about the cases contact Detective Magana at (805) 594-8025. Sexual assault survivors seeking crisis and information assistance are asked to contact Lumina Alliance at (805) 545-8888.

