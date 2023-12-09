SLO police cite 41 people during safety operation
December 9, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
San Luis Obispo police officers issued 41 citations to drivers and bicyclists for a variety of violations during a safety operation on Dec. 7, the department announced Friday.
The operation, which was funded through the state, took place citywide from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Of the 50 people questioned, 41 received citations.
Violations include:
- Unsafe speed
- Stop sign violation
- Lighting during darkness
- Cell phone violation
- Crossing cone pattern on closed roadway
- Bike light requirement
- Bike on wrong side of roadway
- Earplugs in both ears
- Red light violation
“Safety is a shared responsibility, with drivers, bicyclist holding the greatest responsibility to keep other road users safe,” Sgt. Evan Stradley said. “We hope this operation serves as a reminder to everyone to practice due care and to look out for one another.”
The department plans to hold another bicycle and pedestrian safety operation on January 4, 2024. Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
