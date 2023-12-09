SLO police cite 41 people during safety operation

December 9, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo police officers issued 41 citations to drivers and bicyclists for a variety of violations during a safety operation on Dec. 7, the department announced Friday.

The operation, which was funded through the state, took place citywide from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Of the 50 people questioned, 41 received citations.

Violations include:

Unsafe speed

Stop sign violation

Lighting during darkness

Cell phone violation

Crossing cone pattern on closed roadway

Bike light requirement

Bike on wrong side of roadway

Earplugs in both ears

Red light violation

“Safety is a shared responsibility, with drivers, bicyclist holding the greatest responsibility to keep other road users safe,” Sgt. Evan Stradley said. “We hope this operation serves as a reminder to everyone to practice due care and to look out for one another.”

The department plans to hold another bicycle and pedestrian safety operation on January 4, 2024. Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

