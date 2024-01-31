Alleged DUI driver slams into tree near San Luis Obispo High School

January 31, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

An allegedly intoxicated driver slammed into a tree near San Luis Obispo High School early Wednesday morning.

Shortly after midnight, the driver, a 26-year-old man, crashed his red SUV into a tree on San Luis Drive. First responders transported the driver, who suffered moderate injuries, to a local hospital, according to the SLO Police Department.

Authorities plan to charge the driver with DUI.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...