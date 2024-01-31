Alleged DUI driver slams into tree near San Luis Obispo High School
January 31, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
An allegedly intoxicated driver slammed into a tree near San Luis Obispo High School early Wednesday morning.
Shortly after midnight, the driver, a 26-year-old man, crashed his red SUV into a tree on San Luis Drive. First responders transported the driver, who suffered moderate injuries, to a local hospital, according to the SLO Police Department.
Authorities plan to charge the driver with DUI.
Loading...
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines