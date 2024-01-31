Officers release videos, details of fatal shooting in Lompoc

January 31, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Officers released additional details and multiple videos of the robbery and fatal shooting involving a Lompoc police officer at Circle K convenience store on Dec. 28.

A Lompoc police officer shot and killed an armed 20-year-old man who attempted two robberies and a carjacking at the Circle K on Ocean Avenue on Dec. 27 and early on the morning of Dec. 28. The recently released video provides the public a view of the robbery and the officer-involved shooting that followed.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 27, Connor Amador robbed the clerk at gunpoint, stealing both money and alcohol, and then fled the area, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

Police officers arrived at the scene and searched for the suspect, but did not locate him.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on Dec. 28, a witness reported an armed male near the gas pumps at Circle K. Amador had attempted to carjack a victim in the Circle K parking lot, but did not succeed.

Amador then went back into Circle K and attempted to rob the store again.

As he left the store, officers confronted Amador who failed to comply with the officers’ demands. Officer Alexander Justice shot and killed Amador, police said. Justice remains on paid administrative leave during the ongoing investigation.

