Ambulance provider wins, Santa Barbara County loses latest legal battle

January 8, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Santa Barbara County lost the latest legal battle over why it awarded its own fire department a contract. The recent ruling bars the county from taking over ambulance services, at least for now.

For 50 years, American Medical Response (AMR) provided the county ambulance services. The county then put the contract out to bid, and AMR won in July 2022. However, county Fire Chief Mark Hartwig asked the Board of Supervisors to cancel the approval arguing the county should should have a nonexclusive ambulance agreement.

Shortly afterwards, the county canceled their approval of AMR, passed an ordinance for a nonexclusive ambulance agreement, and then gave an exclusive contract to the county fire department.

AMR slapped back with a lawsuit that accuses the county of violating state laws when it enacted a permit-based ambulance services system. AMR also filed for a preliminary injunction to stop the transfer of ambulance services while the court hears their case. The county had planned to take over ambulance services on March 1.

In the county’s opposition, Fire Chief Hartwig argues the county has already “spent millions of dollars, including ordering and paying for 35 new ambulances,” in preparation for providing ambulance services.

Even though Hartwig pleaded for a multiple-provider situation in March 2023, he has now changed his stance.

“If the county is forced into a multiple-provider situation, the harm to the public will be severe,” Hartwig now argues. “Without enough transports (which generate revenue) and without coordination, there will be insufficient revenue to support multiple providers.”

In her decision, Judge Donna Geck approved the temporary injunction while setting the case for trial on July 16.

