Arson suspected in multiple fires in San Luis Obispo

January 28, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A suspected arson fire destroyed two dentist offices in San Luis Obispo on Saturday, during one in a string of fires in the afternoon, according to the SLO Police Department.

In the early afternoon, callers reported multiple trash can fires on Walnut and Peach streets, east of Santa Rosa Street. Upon arrival, responders discovered suspicious fires burning in trash cans at the Mosque Nasreen on Walnut Street, at 1245 Peach Street and behind 1270 Peach Street.

At 1:36 p.m., a caller reported a fire burning at a building on 1230 Peach Street. The fire started outside the building, but then extended into two dental offices, which were a total loss.

Firefighters successfully stopped the fire from spreading to the third business in the building, and to adjacent buildings in the complex.

Investigators are asking anyone with information, including footage captured by home camera systems, to contact detectives at (805) 781-7312.

