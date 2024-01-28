SLO County gas prices continue decline, find the best prices
By KAREN VELIE
Even though the national price for gas rose slightly, the average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County dropped five cents during the past week to $4.73, according to figures from AAA.
In California, the average price for a gallon of gas fell seven cents to $4.50 during the past week. Nationally, gas prices increased three cents to $3.10 a gallon.
SLO County currently has the seventh highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.55.
Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.
Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:
- Spirit – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.09
- Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.11
- Mobile – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.13
- Shell – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.13
- Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $4.15
- One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.15
- San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.19
- Valero – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.19
- VP Racing Fuels – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.29
- 7-Eleven – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.29
