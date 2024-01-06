Atascadero teen rescued after falling down embankment near Big Sur

January 6, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

An Atascadero teen is in the hospital after he fell nearly 250 feet while hiking on a trail near Big Sur on Thursday afternoon.

At 4:30 p.m., the 19-year-old man was hiking with his girlfriend on the Pine Ridge Trail when he fell nearly 250 feet down an embankment, according to the CHP. He suffered a laceration to his head, broken limbs and a possible dislocated arm. Official have not released the victim’s name.

Rescue crews arrived and secured the victim in a litter before hiking for miles in temperatures in the low 40s. The Paso Robles based CHP sent a helicopter to a landing zone, which was difficult to find because of the pine trees in the area, to rescue the teen.

CHP flew the victim out at first light on Friday morning. He is receiving treatment at the Natividad Trauma Center in Salinas.

