Find SLO County deals for January on dining, happy hours and more
January 6, 2024
Find great local deals on dining, gold, happy hours, automotive, landscaping and more while supporting San Luis Obispo County businesses and the local economy.
SeaVenture Restaurant in Pismo Beach
Enjoy ocean front dining at the SeaVenture Restaurant in Pismo Beach. During January, foodies can enjoy a three-course meal for $50 per person.
Choose one item from every course:
Appetizers
- Carrot Soup – coconut, ginger puree with chive oil
- Burrata and Arugula Salad – cherry tomatoes pine nuts, balsamic dressing, and grilled bread
- Smoked Salmon Mousse – on grilled bread with pickled red onions, capers and fresh herbs
Entrees
- Bacon Wrapped 6 oz. Fillet – with garlic-whipped potatoes, grilled asparagus, sautéed mushrooms and demi glaze
- Scallop Risotto – three seared scallops, pancetta, leeks, mushrooms, fresh herbs, and parmesan cheese
- Chickpea Cake – with black beans over roasted fingerling potatoes, green beans and zucchini topped with chimichurri
Deserts
- Tiramisu – with berries and chocolate sauce
- Chevre Cheesecake – strawberries, basil, berry coulis
- Chocolate Avocado Mousse – with coconut whip cream, fresh berries, and tossed coconut
Call (805) 773-3463 for a to-go order or to make a reservation.
Cafe Roma Restaurant in San Luis Obispo
Happy hour special
Happy hour on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays with half price glasses of wine in the bar from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. And be sure to check out the menu. In support of the community, Cafe Roma is still offering 2020 prices on most items.
Marisol at the Cliffs in Pismo Beach
Admire ocean views while you enjoy a three course meal during January at Marisol at the Cliffs in Pismo Beach for $50 per person. Enjoy new seasonal dishes crafted by Executive Chef Troy Tolbert.
Choose one dish from each course:
Appetizers
- Marisol Clam Chowder – with dill drop biscuit, fine herbs
- Small Leaf Salad – with avocado, shaved radish, Tatsumi tangerine, delicata squash,
Marcona Almonds,tarragon scarlet orange dressing
- Ahi Tartare – with coconut strips, shallot, rocoto leche de tigre, corn chips
- Lamb Lollipops – with marinated olives, mint chimichurri
- Dungeness Crab Cake – with pink lady apple fennel slaw, red beet vinaigrette
Entrees
- Lamb Shank Birria – chili consommé braised lamb, elote fritters, lemon parsley gremolata
- All Natural Chicken Breast – crisp fingerlings, market vegetables, paso mighty cap mushrooms,
citrus herb pan jus
- Chateau Top Sirloin – bacon wrapped certified angus, whipped Yukon gold potatoes, whole
grain wilted spinach, house steak demi sauce
- Chipotle BBQ Trout – bacon, rainbow chard, beets, and kabocha squash
- Crispy Sundried Tomato Polenta – braised greens, portabello mushroom, carrot fennel sauce
Deserts
- Chocolate Flourless Cake – pomegranate syrup, Chantilly cream
- Tres Leches Cake – milk soaked cake, chamoy pineapple
- Lemon Meringue Tart – meyer lemon curd, toasted Italian meringue
Call (805) 773-2511 for a to-go order or to make a reservation.
Hunter Ranch Golf Course – Hunter Ranch Bar & Grill
Golf special
Strands of century-old blue oaks and sparkling lakes frame your views, while a challenging and fun layout tests your mettle. Call in and mention this ad and golf for $80, with a cart, on Mondays through Thursdays.
Shin’s Sushi restaurant in San Luis Obispo
Dining specials
Shin’s offers a buy one get one free on select rolls during happy hour, on Sunday through Thursday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Golden Philly roll
- Ninja roll
- California roll
- Golden California roll
- House special hand roll – deep fried salmon and avocado
Shin’s Sushi, located at 1023 Monterey Street in San Luis Obispo, is open for lunch and dinner.
Call (805) 543-2348 for a to-go order or to make a reservation.
Patrick Pearson Music in SLO
Patrick Pearson Music is offering four lessons for the price of three, a $50 discount. Patrick Pearson teaches guitar, ukulele, piano, drums, bass, mandolin and banjo to students of all ages. He is a professional working musician with 25 years of teaching experience. Call (805) 748-4366 for more information.
Ace Auto Care in Atascadero
Receive a free oil change with the purchase of another oil change at Ace Auto Care in Atascadero, with the mention of CalCoastNews. Call Ace Auto Care at (805) 462-2223 for more information.
Spencer’s Fresh Markets
Make a feast with bone-in Rib Eye Steaks at $9.99 a pound, Beef Back Ribs at $4.99 a pound, and Grapefruit at 99 cents each. Click here for additional weekly specials.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines