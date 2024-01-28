County supervisors deny appeal, approve 24-hour store in Templeton

January 28, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

During a contentious board meeting on Tuesday, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors denied an appeal aimed at blocking a proposed 24-hour convenience store and gas station development in Templeton, in a 3-2 vote with supervisors Bruce Gibson and Jimmy Paulding dissenting.

The project includes a 5,200 square-foot convenience store and vehicle fueling station with eight fuel dispensers and nine electric vehicle charging spaces on a 2.47-acre lot. After the planning commission voted 2-1 to approve the project located on the north side of Las Tablas Road near Twin Cities Community Hospital, Joe Jarboe appealed the approval.

During public comment, 10 speakers asked the board to deny the appeal and eight asked the board to reject the project.

Opponents of the project argued it included to much signage, would cause an increase in traffic and would bring crime and homeless to the area.

Proponents primarily voiced a need for a 24-hour store and gas station for those working the night shift or visiting the hospital. In addition, proponents noted the CHP office is in close proximity to the project, and that concerns over crime were unwarranted.

After voicing concerns with increased traffic, Supervisor Gibson voted against the project.

While Supervisor Paulding said he was in favor of the project, he said he wanted amount of signage and hours of operation reduced, before he voted no.

On the other side, supervisors Debbie Arnold, John Peschong and Dawn Ortiz-Legg voted in favor of the project noting the property is zoned commercial and that there is a need in the area for a 24-hour gas station and convenience store.

