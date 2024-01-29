CHP identifies Atascadero man killed in crash with semi-truck

January 29, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The CHP has identified the Atascadero man killed in a crash with a semi-truck on on Highway 99 in Bakersfield on Jan. 3 as 43-year-old Victor Smith.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m., the Atascadero man was headed northbound in a Prius. The semi-truck driver, who was also headed northbound in the slow lane, then rear ended the Prius.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP officers have deemed the crash accidental.

