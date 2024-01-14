Deputy shoots, kills suspect in Santa Maria

January 14, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A deputy shot and killed a suspect during a domestic dispute in Santa Maria on Saturday.

Shortly after 5 p.m., a caller reported a family member had brandished a gun during an argument. The other family members fled the home, leaving the man alone in the residence on the 800 block of Blake Street.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff deputies surrounded the home and evacuated neighboring residents. For several hours, deputies attempted to deescalate the situation.

At approximately 9:35 p.m., the suspect left his home through his backyard, where he encountered deputies. At least one deputy fired rounds at the suspect, who died at the scene. The deputies were not injured.

Sheriff detectives are investigating the fatal shooting. Officials are not releasing the name of the deceased man or of the involved deputies at this time.

Sign up for breaking news, alerts and updates with Cal Coast News Top Stories.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...