SLO County gas prices declining, find the best prices
January 14, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
Amid a slight decline in crude oil prices, the average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County dropped nine cents during the past week to $4,98, according to figures from AAA.
In California, the average price for a gallon of gas fell 10 cents to $4.57 during the past week. Nationally, gas prices decreased three cents to $3.06 a gallon.
SLO County currently has the ninth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.73.
Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.
Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:
- San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $3.99
- VP Racing Fuels – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.19
- Spirit – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.19
- Valero – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.19
- Arco – Paso Robles, Niblick Road: $4.25
- Speedway Express – Paso Robles, 24th Street: $4.29
- 7-Eleven – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.29
- The Tote – Morro Bay, Main Street: $4.35
- Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.37
- Shell – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.39
