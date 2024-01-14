SLO County gas prices declining, find the best prices

January 14, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Amid a slight decline in crude oil prices, the average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County dropped nine cents during the past week to $4,98, according to figures from AAA.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas fell 10 cents to $4.57 during the past week. Nationally, gas prices decreased three cents to $3.06 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the ninth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.73.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $3.99 VP Racing Fuels – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.19 Spirit – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.19 Valero – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.19 Arco – Paso Robles, Niblick Road: $4.25 Speedway Express – Paso Robles, 24th Street: $4.29 7-Eleven – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.29 The Tote – Morro Bay, Main Street: $4.35 Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.37 Shell – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.39

