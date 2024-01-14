Pedestrian struck and killed near Orcutt
January 13, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A driver struck and killed a pedestrian on Highway 1 south of Orcutt Saturday evening.
Shortly after 5 p.m., the driver’s sedan hit a man walking on southbound Highway 1 south of Highway 135, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Responders pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
CHP officers are investigating the cause of the fatal crash.
