Pedestrian struck and killed near Orcutt

January 13, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A driver struck and killed a pedestrian on Highway 1 south of Orcutt Saturday evening.

Shortly after 5 p.m., the driver’s sedan hit a man walking on southbound Highway 1 south of Highway 135, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Responders pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

CHP officers are investigating the cause of the fatal crash.

